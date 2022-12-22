MDHHS Macomb County office closes after vehicle crash damages building

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says it closed its Macomb County office near Mount Clemens Thursday after a vehicle crashed into the building.

The department is working with the Clinton Township Police Department to investigate the incident. Information on the crash was not immediately released.

Anyone who visits the office can receive services or drop off any documents as follows:

People can apply for public assistance benefits, check their existing benefits online at michigan.gov/MIBridges or visit another MDHHS office nearby. Signs on the door of the Mount Clemens office will direct clients to offices at 13041 E. Ten Mile Road in Warren or 41227 Mound Road in Sterling Heights.

Anyone who needs to report suspected child or vulnerable adult abuse or neglect can call the toll-free statewide hotline as usual at 855-444-3911.

The department will announce when the Macomb County location on Gratiot Avenue in Clinton Township will open. Prior to the crash, the building was planning to close Friday through Monday for the holidays.