McLaren Central, MyMichigan Alma nurses vote to authorize possible strike

(CBS DETROIT) - Nurses at McLaren Central in Mount Pleasant and MyMichigan Alma have voted to allow their RN bargaining team to call for a strike.

According to the Michigan Nurses Association, the vote comes after nurses claim unfair labor practices, including bad faith bargaining. The association, which represents 13,000 members across the state, claims nurses at both hospitals have been working under expired contracts since November.

"It's important for McLaren executives to understand how committed nurses are to keeping our patients safe," said Jessica Harradine, a nurse at McLaren Central and president of its local MNA bargaining unit. "It is deeply troubling that McLaren's CEO makes millions of dollars a year while our hospital struggles to retain the nurses we need. Our patients must come before healthcare executives' profits."

The association says the groups would give a 10-day before any strike begins at either hospital.

Negotiations with McLaren executives are set for Jan. 30, while negotiations MyMichigan Alma will resume on Feb. 1.

Nurses at MyMichigan Alma feel similarly committed. "Nurses have sent a clear signal to MyMichigan executives," said Shenan Shinabarger, a nurse at MyMichigan Alma and president of its MNA bargaining unit. "We are united and prepared to do what it takes to make sure that MyMichigan bargains in good faith and puts patients first."