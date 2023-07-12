McDonald's launches new frozen drink inspired by Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Michiganders can head to McDonald's to try a new frozen drink inspired by their home state.

Pure Michigan Mix McDonald's

McDonald's teamed up with Pure Michigan and Coca-Cola to create the Pure Michigan Mix, which is a blend of Fanta Blue Raspberry and Sprite Lymonade.

According to a release, the new drink will be available at the over 500 McDonald's locations throughout the state.

"McDonald's is proud to serve Michigan residents and travelers at 506 locations throughout the state," said Jeff Stanton, McDonald's of Michigan Owner/Operators Business Association President. "Whether you are traveling from Coldwater to Sault Ste. Marie or Port Huron to Holland, there is a McDonald's open and ready to help you feel comfortable along the way with the freshest foods and most vibrant drink flavors that truly make exploring the Great Lakes state worth every mile."

In addition, fans who purchase the drink can win prizes by scanning the QR code on the side of the exclusive cup.

Individuals who scan the code could win tickets to shows at Pine Knob and Little Caesars Arena, the Michigan International Speedway, the Michigan Adventure Amusement Park or a McDonald's Arch Card.

"Road trips and beach days are a quintessential way to refresh and enjoy a Pure Michigan summer," said Dave Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. "The Pure Michigan Mix brings an extra dimension of flavor and fun to summer travel with the potential to unlock thrilling experiences at Michigan's music and entertainment venues."

This new drink will be available at select McDonald's stores for a limited time.