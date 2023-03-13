McDonald's, Junior Achievement partner to bring youth financial literacy program to Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - McDonald's is partnering with Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan (JA) to bring a financial literacy program for young adults to Detroit.

On Monday, Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan and McDonald's held a ribbon cutting ceremony at their new restaurant workplace JA Finance Park in Detroit. The building will hold JA's on-site sessions for more than 10,000 young people in Detroit.

The program will take students through a simulated financial journey, beginning with their first job, through adulthood and into retirement.

"Financial literacy is something young adults need as they enter the next phase of their lives and we're thrilled to have a strong partner like McDonald's while we engage in the preparation of the next generation for future success through smart financial decision making," said Jason D. Lee, Junior Achievement of Southeast Michigan President & CEO, in a statement. "This unique space provides a memorable experience to help participants learn this valuable information. We are very excited about the opportunity to share these financial lessons with McDonald's crews in addition to the youth we serve here at JA Finance Park."

JA Finance Park is located at 577 East Larned Street in Detroit.