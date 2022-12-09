"Maybe I got the wrong car": SUV owner recounts finding vehicle on bricks at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One Metro Detroit family recently returned from a vacation to find their SUV on bricks at a Detroit Metro Airport parking deck.

Imagine getting off your plane, and walking to your car, only to find it left without four tires. For Joe Hebeka, that was a recent reality.

"Honestly, at first, I thought maybe I got the wrong car," Hebeka said.

His recently-purchased Jeep was left to be held up by several bricks.

A little over a week ago, Hebeka and his daughter got back from a vacation and made their way to the big blue deck at Detroit Metro Airport.

"The wheels and tires were completely stolen off the vehicle," says Hebeka.

The SUV's 22-inch rims were gone. Next, a tow truck came to remove the SUV but the problems didn't stop there.

According to Hebeka, the tow truck driver told him it was a nearly impossible tow.

"They actually told me this was the toughest tow they've ever done," Hebeka said.

After two tow trucks, the SUV made it out of the garage but not before paying $120 to exit.

"It's a little disheartening," Hebeka said.

The Jeep owner is now hoping that the airport will beef up its security so stories like his don't become the norm.

"I would like to see more cameras in that parking garage and also some additional signage around the garage that will inform people if you see something call this number."

Insurance is expected to cover the damage sustained to Hebeka's SUV. The family also has been given a loaner vehicle.

Hebeka and his wife both small business owners in the area are just glad the situation wasn't worse.

"Fortunately, nobody was injured and everything will get replaced one way or another," he added.

Though disappointed by the entire incident Hebeka doesn't want this happening to others.

"There's just not a lot of cameras if any at all, I honestly don't know if there are any cameras in the garage at all," says Hebeka.

Detroit Now News received a statement from DTW: