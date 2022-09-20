MasterChef Junior Live! coming to Detroit's Fisher Theatre

(CBS DETROIT) - The MasterChef Junior Live! tour is making its way to the Motor City this weekend.

According to a press release, the tour will feature the show's season 8 winner, finalist and fan favorites "as they take to the stage in head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun challenges with an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages."

Prepare for an experience cooked to perfection! 👨‍🍳 MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! will be at the #FisherTheatre in ONE WEEK... Posted by Broadway In Detroit - The Fisher Theatre and more! on Saturday, September 17, 2022

"MasterChef Junior Live! is one of TCG's favorite shows to produce. We are always excited to recreate some of the fan-favorite segments from the TV series and bring it to a live audience. The energy this show brings is contagious," Stephen Cook, president of TCG Entertainment and producer of MasterChef Junior Live!, said in a press release.

MasterChef Junior Live! will be at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Fisher Theatre.

Tickets start at $29.50 and can be purchased online at TicketMaster.