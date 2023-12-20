Massachusetts man charged for threatening Metro Detroit official

(CBS DETROIT) - A Massachusetts man is charged after authorities say he harassed a Bloomfield Township official and several other people.

The Bloomfield Township Police Department said Marc Aisen, 47, of Marblehead, Massachusetts, was extradited to Michigan, where he was arraigned Wednesday in the 48th Distict Court for two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Aisen was given a $50,000 cash bond, ordered to have no contact with the victim or their associates, and wear a tether if released. He is also not allowed to have a computer.

Mark Aisen Bloomfield Township Police Department

Police say Aisen sent emails to the official between July 2023 and October 2023. After not receiving a response, he allegedly sent emails to other city officials as well as 190 other people, including the victim's family and their children's school.

Aisen accused the official of child sexual exploitation, being affiliated with Hamas, and other "defamatory accusations," according to a press release.

During an investigation, police contacted Aisen and ordered him to cease and desist any communication with the official and the other recipients. However, he continued sending emails, police said.

Aisen will remain in Michigan through the court hearings.