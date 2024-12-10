Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum to remain open, finds new location

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A beloved arcade is keeping the good times rolling.

Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum will be relocating to a new spot in West Bloomfield Township after avoiding demolition at its current location in Farmington Hills.

They've occupied that space since 1990.

Those who've been inside Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum find much more than your typical arcade games. This truly is like taking a trip into the past that will be here to stay for the future.

Retro has a whole different meaning here.

"We have things from the late 1890s, games from the 70s that so many people grew up with, and all the modern video games as well. There's a little bit of everything for people in here," said owner Jeremy Yagoda.

The family business faced an uncertain future when the Farmington Hills City Council voted to demolish the building that houses their current location near 14 Mile Road back in February.

"I needed to expand. I needed to grow the business to do things we always wanted to do but just never had the option to because expansion wasn't an option here," Yagoda said.

Their new location, just a mile north in Orchard Mall, gives them three times as much space, plenty of room for all the artifacts they've collected over the years.

"We're going to have a couple private party rooms. We're going to be able to spread out things quite a bit more, and we're going to be adding a couple new cool attractions, different things for people," Yagoda said.

January 5 will be the final day at the current location before they start packing for their future home.

"I'm just trying to do what my father would do. I'm trying to keep it the same. I don't want to change. I don't want to get rid of the antiques and the things like that because that's what makes us unique," Yagoda said.

He says the business will plan on taking a few days off once they close their doors in Farmington Hill. He says they're still working on an opening date for the new location in West Bloomfield Township.