Watch CBS News
Sports

Northwestern beats Detroit Mercy 91-59

/ AP

Nick Martinelli came off the bench to hit 10 of 12 from the field for a career-high 22 points as Northwestern rolled to a 91-59 win over winless Detroit Mercy on Sunday afternoon.

The Wildcats collected 29 assists on 34 of 61 shooting from the field (55.7%), including 10 of 24 from behind the arc, and never trailed.

Ryan Langborg's 3-pointer 24 seconds into the game put Northwestern in front. Jamail Pink hit from deep for Detroit Mercy to tie the game at 5-5, but Ty Berry hit a jumper and followed with a 3 and the Wildcats never looked back. Berry hit a jumper and a 3 to open the second half as the Wildcats expanded their 43-33 halftime advantage to a 52-33 lead.

Langborg hit 5 of 9 from distance and finished with 19 points, four assists and four steals for Northwestern (7-1). Berry hit 6 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from behind the arc to add 16 points. Brooks Barnhizer added 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds while dishing seven assists with two steals.

Marcus Tankersley scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Detroit Mercy (0-10). Jayden Stone added 13 points.

Northwestern plays host to Chicago State on Wednesday. Detroit Mercy plays Loyola Marymount on December 18.

First published on December 10, 2023 / 4:37 PM EST

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.