Marrow restaurant, butcher shop opening new location

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A popular restaurant and butcher shop in Detroit is opening its first location outside of the city in the spring.

Marrow Detroit Provisions is a butcher shop and restaurant in Detroit's West Village neighborhood.

The new location will open at 283 Hamilton Row in Birmingham. The 1400 sq. foot space will have café seating with hot and cold sandwiches, freshly made sausage rolls, and various salads and soups, according to a social media post from Marrow.

The menu is spearheaded by Sarah Welch, Marrow's executive chef.

In addition, the new location will feature a range of fresh meats, aged steaks and deli offerings.

"Marrow is here to build and support a robust and sustainable food system in partnership with our farmers," said Ping Ho, CEO and founder. "We are excited to be in our first location outside of Detroit. Our products were so well-received at the Birmingham Farmer's Market that we were inspired to open a permanent outlet. Now, Oakland County will have a convenient neighborhood store to enjoy a delicious lunch and shop for the locally sourced meats that our iconic Detroit establishment is known for."

People can find a full range of products sold at Marrow's butcher shop, Eastern Market on Saturdays throughout the year and Birmingham's Farmer's Market on certain Sundays.

The new location is expected to open sometime in the spring of this year after a brief construction period.