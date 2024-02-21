Watch CBS News
Local News

Marrow restaurant, butcher shop opening new location

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 21, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 21, 2024 04:01

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A popular restaurant and butcher shop in Detroit is opening its first location outside of the city in the spring.

Marrow Detroit Provisions is a butcher shop and restaurant in Detroit's West Village neighborhood. 

The new location will open at 283 Hamilton Row in Birmingham. The 1400 sq. foot space will have café seating with hot and cold sandwiches, freshly made sausage rolls, and various salads and soups, according to a social media post from Marrow. 

The menu is spearheaded by Sarah Welch, Marrow's executive chef. 

In addition, the new location will feature a range of fresh meats, aged steaks and deli offerings. 

"Marrow is here to build and support a robust and sustainable food system in partnership with our farmers," said Ping Ho, CEO and founder. "We are excited to be in our first location outside of Detroit. Our products were so well-received at the Birmingham Farmer's Market that we were inspired to open a permanent outlet. Now, Oakland County will have a convenient neighborhood store to enjoy a delicious lunch and shop for the locally sourced meats that our iconic Detroit establishment is known for."

People can find a full range of products sold at Marrow's butcher shop, Eastern Market on Saturdays throughout the year and Birmingham's Farmer's Market on certain Sundays.

The new location is expected to open sometime in the spring of this year after a brief construction period. 

Sara Powers
sarapowers-final-june2022-caf-4849.jpg

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics, entertainment and historical events for our "This Day in History" series.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 12:58 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.