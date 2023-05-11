Mark Farner's American Band to perform at Wyandotte's District 142
(CBS DETROIT) - Mark Farner is a homegrown rock and roll star.
The Flint native and former lead singer and lead guitarist for Grand Funk Railroad is bringing his American Band back home to Metro Detroit for a concert at Wyandotte's new District 142 venue Friday evening.
Farner joined CBS News Detroit on Thursday to discuss Michigan rock and roll history, the current state of music in the Motor City and his upcoming concert.
For more information on District 142 and for tickets, visit here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.