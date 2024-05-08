House votes to kill Marjorie Taylor Greene's effort to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson

Washington —Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene proceeded with her threat to try to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson Wednesday, calling for a vote on a motion to vacate the speaker from the House floor that lawmakers quickly voted to table — that is, to kill it — in a stunning scene that marked a major reversal from a day earlier — and put the threat that had loomed over the speaker to rest.

"The form of the resolution is as follows: declaring the office of the speaker of the House of Representatives to be vacant," the Georgia Republican said, as many in the House chamber booed her. "This is the uniparty for the American people watching."

Shortly after Greene moved forward with the motion, triggering a snap vote, the House voted 359 to 43 to table the motion. The bulk of Democrats joined with House Republicans to do so.

The move marked a reversal from a day earlier, when Greene appeared to retreat from her threat to trigger a vote to remove Johnson.

"Right now the ball is in Mike Johnson's court," Greene had said after meeting with the speaker on Tuesday.

But Greene moved forward Wednesday evening and in doing so, she teed up a snap vote that must take place within two legislative days on whether Johnson should remain speaker.

Greene had the public backing of only two other House Republicans, Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Paul Gosar of Arizona. Meanwhile, Democrats had pledged to save Johnson after he shepherded a foreign aid bill through the chamber last month.

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries explained on "60 Minutes" why Democrats would be willing to save Johnson's speakership. "Our view would traditionally be, 'Let the other side work its own mess out,'" Jeffries said. "But when that mess starts to impact the ability to do the job on behalf of the American people, then the responsible thing at that moment might be for us to make clear that we will not allow the extremists to throw the Congress and the country into chaos."

He also suggested that given the sliver of a majority Johnson has as speaker, House Democrats are enormously powerful. "Even though we're in the minority, we effectively have been governing as if we were in the majority because we continue to provide a majority of the votes necessary to get things done," he said. "Those are just the facts."

Greene has been dangling the threat over Johnson since March, when she first introduced the motion to vacate. Johnson met with Greene on two occasions in as many days this week, where she said she made a list of demands in order to stand down. And Greene has faced intense pressure from her Republican colleagues to reverse course.

This is a developing story and will be updated.