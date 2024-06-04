Marginal risk of severe storms in Southeast Michigan on Wednesday

(CBS DETROIT) - Wednesday will be another hot day, as temperatures will begin the day in the low to mid-60s. Temperatures will warm in the afternoon to highs in the low 80s. Rain showers and the possibility of thunderstorms, some of which could become severe, will begin in the very early hours of Wednesday. We are more likely to see strong to severe storms between the hours of noon and 8 p.m.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

While Southeast Michigan is under a marginal risk of severe weather (category 1 out of 5), the biggest threats will be heavy rainfall, which could lead to some localized flooding, wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and hail up to 1 inch in diameter. Of course, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

