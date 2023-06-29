Watch CBS News
Marginal chance of severe storms in southeast Michigan Thursday

By Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Forecast June 29, 2023 (Today)
NEXT Weather Forecast June 29, 2023 (Today) 02:17

A marginal chance of severe weather is possible late this afternoon and through the overnight.

convective-outlook-days-1-3.png
The Storm Prediction Center includes portions of southeast Michigan in a marginal chance of severe weather for Thursday. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Weather models are still in disagreement over the exact timing of these storms. However, the chance of showers and storms begins again in the mid-afternoon with a better chance of strong storms moving through around 6 p.m. and into the early to mid-evening hours. Currently, storms look to continue until around midnight. 

These storms will travel west to east with the greatest threats including wind up to 60 miles per hour and one-inch size hail. Lesser threats will include a spin-up tornado and minor flooding.

severe-threat-scale.png
The greatest threat present in the potentially severe storms will be one-inch size hail and strong winds up to 60 miles per hour. Lesser threats will be a spin-up tornado and minor flooding.  NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The NEXT Weather team is monitoring the threat of these potential strong to severe storms. For the latest forecast watch online or on air on CBS Detroit, CBSDetroit.com and on Pluto TV.

Karen Carter
karencarter-retakes-pick-aug172022-caf-7003.jpg

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Karen Carter can be seen weekdays on CBS Detroit and CW50.

First published on June 29, 2023 / 1:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

