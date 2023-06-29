Marginal chance of severe storms in southeast Michigan Thursday
A marginal chance of severe weather is possible late this afternoon and through the overnight.
Weather models are still in disagreement over the exact timing of these storms. However, the chance of showers and storms begins again in the mid-afternoon with a better chance of strong storms moving through around 6 p.m. and into the early to mid-evening hours. Currently, storms look to continue until around midnight.
These storms will travel west to east with the greatest threats including wind up to 60 miles per hour and one-inch size hail. Lesser threats will include a spin-up tornado and minor flooding.
The NEXT Weather team is monitoring the threat of these potential strong to severe storms.
