Many Metro Detroiters staying closer to home this holiday weekend due to inflation

(CBS DETROIT) - More than a million Michiganders are planning to travel for Memorial Day weekend. But with rising costs due to inflation, some are choosing a staycation to spend time with family while also saving money.

"We don't really want to go anywhere. We'd rather stay home," said Michigan resident Robert Hunt.

Hunt is starting his holiday weekend with his loved ones at Huron Clinton Metro Parks. He says a tight budget is one of the main reasons he's choosing to stay home this year.

"Family time for free," he said. "Food prices are up too. We'd rather stay home and hang out with our own."

Hunt wasn't the only one at the park who decided to spend their holiday at home.

Curt Schiller and his wife say they typically take their boat up north, but even that can be too expensive. So they've decided to stay closer to home.

"We'll have a picnic, a party, play a little corn hole, have some beverages, have a good time," he said.

With the majority of Michiganders traveling by car, Chris Moyer from Visit Detroit is expecting many people to flock to Metro Detroit.

He says there are many activities people can do without breaking the bank.

"Detroit is one of the places that people love to go," he said. "Downriver Detroit in Trenton, Michigan, has the only international wildlife refuge in North America - the Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge. Belle Isle. The Detroit Riverwalk is the number-one riverwalk in the country for three years in a row. There are so many inexpensive ways to get out and enjoy the beautiful Memorial Day weekend weather without spending a lot of money," Moyer said.

If you still need plans for the weekend, you can check out all of the events happening in our area here.