State police investigating after shots fired in parking lot of Royal Oak Township apartment complex

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after several shots were fired in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Royal Oak Township Monday night.

At about 10:45 p.m. on Monday, July 24, troopers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Fitzgerald Blvd. between Mendota Ave. and Scotia Road after receiving a report of shots fired.

The caller told MSP that she and her boyfriend were standing outside in the parking lot of one of the apartment buildings, and an unknown man fired four shots. The suspect then got into a vehicle and drove away from the area.

When troopers arrived, they found nine shell casings.

MSP says no other evidence was discovered, and they did not locate victims.

Troopers talked to several residents, and no one saw the shooting. They said they believed the noise was from fireworks.

The investigation is ongoing.