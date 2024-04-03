Man, woman charged for alleged murder for hire plot made from Macomb County Jail calls

Fake bomb threats sent to Metro Detroit schools, $4.5M worth of fentanyl seized and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Warren man and a Chesterfield woman are charged after an alleged murder-to-hire plot was discovered from phone calls at the Macomb County Jail.

Aaron Muterspaw, 36, is charged with conspiracy to commit homicide and malicious use of a telecommunication service. Carmen Marchetti, 35, is charged with solicitation of murder and malicious use of a telecommunication service.

Both were arraigned on Monday. Muterspaw, who is charged as a habitual second offender, received a $500,000 (10%) bond, and Marchetti received a $100,000 personal bond.

Prosecutors say Muterspaw was an inmate at the Macomb County Jail from May 2023 to September 2023 when he was in communication with Marchetti, who asked Muterspaw to have her soon-to-be ex-husband killed.

Muterspaw then agreed to help facilitate the alleged murder.

"In orchestrating this alleged plot, the two defendants displayed a callous disregard for human life and the rule of law. Their actions serve as a reminder of the grave danger posed by individuals willing to resort to violence," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

A probable cause hearing for Muterspaw and Marchetti is scheduled for April 15.