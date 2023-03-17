Man wins $1M after purchasing scratch off lottery ticket in Redford

(CBS DETROIT) - A Wayne County man won $1 million playing Michigan Lottery's Millionaire Maker II game after he had a feeling he'd win big on it.

The 53-year-old man, who chose to stay anonymous, purchased the ticket at the Shell gas station at 12805 Telegraph Road in Redford.

"I really enjoyed the first Millionaire Maker game, so I was excited when the Millionaire Maker II game came out and I had a feeling I would win big on it," said the player. "I scratched the ticket at the store right after purchasing it and when I saw I'd matched '26' for a $1 million prize, I couldn't believe it! I went straight home to tell my wife the good news and have her look the ticket over. We were both so excited!"

The lucky player chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum of about $634,000.

With his prize, he plans to purchase a home, set some money aside for his grandkids and save the rest.

According to the Michigan Lottery, each $20 Millionaire Maker II ticket allows players to win prizes ranging from $40 up to $1 million.