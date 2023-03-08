Man visiting Novi's Fountain Walk is wounded in shootout

Novi Police Department

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A man visiting the area is recovering after getting hurt during a shootout outside an entertainment complex.

It happened Tuesday night around 8:45 p.m. at Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk.

According to Novi police, the victim is from Ohio and was in town for training.

After spending some time at Fountain Walk, he returned to his car to find someone in it.

The two argued then gunfire was exchanged, police said.

The victim's co-worker called for help.

CBS News Detroit obtained the 911 call associated with the incident.

Dispatcher: Who is shooting? Caller: "Guys, breathe—I don't know they broke into my coworker's car. I don't know what to do. What do I do? I drove away."

Within minutes Novi police were pulling into the parking lot just south of the popular establishments at Fountain Walk.

It's unclear who initially pulled the trigger, but one of the bullets hit the car's owner right in his abdomen during the shootout.

"No exit wound at this time," a dispatcher said on scanner audio captured by Broadcastify.com.

The suspect left the car behind before officers showed up.

Investigators are now looking into why he was in it in the first place.

"If you see somebody breaking into your car, or a crime in progress like that, to just step back, be a really good witness, watch what's happening. So you can provide that to law enforcement," said Kristie Gruenwald, Commander at the Novi Police Department.

Things could have been a whole lot worse if this had gone down just a few hundred yards closer to the restaurants and shops.

"The location where this occurred was on the outskirts of the parking lot," Gruenwald said. "If there had to be a location, probably the most ideal, because the backdrop was not a crowded area. You know, there's always a potential when there's gunfire that other people could get injured and that's always a concern of ours."

The victim is expected to recover fully; investigators are talking to him for more details.

Given the area's busy, Novi police are asking anyone with information to call them at 248-348-7100.