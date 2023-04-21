Man uses hammer to cause $20,000 in damages to Detroit Bread Basket Deli
(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $1,000 reward for information on a person who vandalized a Bread Basket Deli on East Jefferson in Detroit.
According to Crime Stoppers, shortly after 12 p.m. on April 7, a man entered the Bread Basket Deli on 3242 East Jefferson and without being provoked, damaged property with a hammer, causing more than $20,000 in damages.
The suspect drove off in a newer black Ford F-150.
If you have any information on this case, you can make an anonymous call at 1-800 SPEAK-UP or visit www.1800speakup.org.
