Watch CBS News
Local News

Man uses hammer to cause $20,000 in damages to Detroit Bread Basket Deli

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 21, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 21, 2023 02:28
Detroit Bread Basket Deli vandalized
A man caused more than $20,000 in damage when he vandalized a Detroit Bread Basket Deli.  Crime Stoppers of Michigan  

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $1,000 reward for information on a person who vandalized a Bread Basket Deli on East Jefferson in Detroit. 

According to Crime Stoppers, shortly after 12 p.m. on April 7, a man entered the Bread Basket Deli on 3242 East Jefferson and without being provoked, damaged property with a hammer, causing more than $20,000 in damages. 

The suspect drove off in a newer black Ford F-150. 

If you have any information on this case, you can make an anonymous call at 1-800 SPEAK-UP or visit  www.1800speakup.org

First published on April 21, 2023 / 3:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.