Woman's body found after man tells trooper he killed his girlfriend, Taylor police say

TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a woman was found dead in a Taylor hotel after a man tells a trooper that he killed his girlfriend.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Taylor police say the man went to a gas station on Telegraph and Goddard roads and stopped a trooper, allegedly confessing that he needed to be arrested because he killed his girlfriend.

Police conducted a welfare check at a room in the Tel Wick hotel and found a woman dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

An investigation is ongoing, but police say they are awaiting a charging decision.

