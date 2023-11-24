Watch CBS News
Local News

Man taken to hospital after being rescued from Detroit house fire

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 72-year-old man was rescued from a house fire on Nov. 24, according to James Harris, the Detroit Fire Chief.

The fire erupted around 8 a.m. at a home located on McClellan Avenue in Detroit

Crews were able to rescue the man who was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation, Harris said. 

The fire remains under investigation and details are limited at this time. 

The cause of the fire is unknown. 

First published on November 24, 2023 / 9:28 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.