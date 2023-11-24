Man taken to hospital after being rescued from Detroit house fire

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 72-year-old man was rescued from a house fire on Nov. 24, according to James Harris, the Detroit Fire Chief.

The fire erupted around 8 a.m. at a home located on McClellan Avenue in Detroit.

Crews were able to rescue the man who was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation, Harris said.

The fire remains under investigation and details are limited at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown.