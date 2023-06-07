Man swims across Clinton River, climbs Mt. Clemens cell tower after fleeing hospital

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities safely de-escalated a situation Tuesday after a man fled a local hospital, swam across the Clinton River and climbed a cellphone tower.

At about 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, Mount Clemens deputies and firefighters were notified that a 66-year-old man had fled a local hospital.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, the man swam across the Clinton River, ran for several blocks and climbed up the cellphone tower near Groesbeck and Church streets.

Deputies arrived at the tower and immediately started talking to the man, encouraging him to stop climbing and telling him they were there to help. A Macomb County crisis negotiator arrived, continued communicating with the man, and told him he wasn't in legal trouble and that they just wanted to help him.

"I applaud the efforts of all involved in this high-intensity incident," said Macomb County Sheriff Wickersham. "The skillset of these law enforcement officers, along with the specialized training they have received, contributed significantly to the positive outcome in this situation."

After 30 minutes of speaking with the man, he climbed down the tower without incident. Medical professionals administered care and transported him back to the hospital.

Wickersham also says anyone struggling with mental health issues should contact the department, and they can provide resources. In addition, individuals can also contact the 988 Suicide & Criss Lifeline for resources.