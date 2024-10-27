Watch CBS News
Man struck by motorist while running across highway in Metro Detroit

By Nick Lentz

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) —  A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after being struck by a motorist while running across a highway in Metro Detroit, police say.

The crash happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 96 near Merriman Road in Livonia. 

The man, from Southfield, was given CPR at the crash scene and regained a pulse after being brought to the hospital. 

Police say the motorist cooperated with authorities after the crash.

The man's family has been notified. 

