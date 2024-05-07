Man shot in the leg during road rage incident in Metro Detroit; Police search for suspect

Sterling Heights Police Department

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a road rage shooting in Sterling Heights that injured a man.

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. on April 28 in the area of Metropolitan Parkway and Van Dyke Avenue. Police say a blue Hyundai traveling east on Metropolitan Parkway was stopped at a light when the occupants got into an argument with the driver of a white SUV.

The driver in the SUV allegedly pulled out a gun and fired one shot at the people at the Hyundai, striking the passenger in the leg. The driver fled westbound on Metropolitan Parkway and then north on Van Dyke.

The man was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

Anyone with information can contact Sterling Heights Police Detective Campau at 586-446-2842.