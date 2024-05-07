Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot in the leg during road rage incident in Metro Detroit; Police search for suspect

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit police deny shutting down Cinco de Mayo celebrations and more top stories
Detroit police deny shutting down Cinco de Mayo celebrations and more top stories 04:01
Man shot in the leg during road rage incident in Metro Detroit
Sterling Heights Police Department

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a road rage shooting in Sterling Heights that injured a man.

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. on April 28 in the area of Metropolitan Parkway and Van Dyke Avenue. Police say a blue Hyundai traveling east on Metropolitan Parkway was stopped at a light when the occupants got into an argument with the driver of a white SUV.

The driver in the SUV allegedly pulled out a gun and fired one shot at the people at the Hyundai, striking the passenger in the leg. The driver fled westbound on Metropolitan Parkway and then north on Van Dyke.

The man was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

Anyone with information can contact Sterling Heights Police Detective Campau at 586-446-2842.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on May 7, 2024 / 5:48 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.