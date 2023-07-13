Man sentenced for raping coworker inside Sterling Heights Jimmy John's

(CBS DETROIT) - A 36-year-old man is sentenced to at least 10 years in prison for raping a coworker inside a Jimmy John's shop in Sterling Heights.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Jerome Brown-Pegues was found guilty of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a second-offense notice. After a four-day trial, the jury returned with a guilty verdict after 30 minutes.

Officials say Brown-Pegues made sexual advances toward the victim, who declined. He became aggressive and raped the victim in the storage room of the shop.

"The responsibility of justice falls on the prosecutors and judges dedicated to safeguarding our society. With unwavering determination, they ensure that justice prevails and the victims are protected," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.