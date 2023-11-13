Man pleads guilty in Pontiac fatal grocery store shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - A 31-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murder in connection with a shooting at a Pontiac grocery store.

Troy Dwayne Santos was charged with second-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, and two counts of felony firearm, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say Santos admitted to shooting and killing the 39-year-old victim on Oct. 31, 2021.

Police say the victim was leaving the store when they encountered Santos. The victim turned to look back at Santos, who then fired multiple shots. The victim suffered two gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

"Those who engage in violent crime will be held accountable," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. "Today's plea guarantees the safety of our community, and I hope it provides the victim's family and friends some comfort."

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2024.