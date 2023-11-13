Watch CBS News
Local News

Man pleads guilty in Pontiac fatal grocery store shooting

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 13, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 13, 2023 03:28

(CBS DETROIT) - A 31-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murder in connection with a shooting at a Pontiac grocery store.

Troy Dwayne Santos was charged with second-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, and two counts of felony firearm, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say Santos admitted to shooting and killing the 39-year-old victim on Oct. 31, 2021.

Police say the victim was leaving the store when they encountered Santos. The victim turned to look back at Santos, who then fired multiple shots. The victim suffered two gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. 

"Those who engage in violent crime will be held accountable," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. "Today's plea guarantees the safety of our community, and I hope it provides the victim's family and friends some comfort."   

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2024.

First published on November 13, 2023 / 6:33 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.