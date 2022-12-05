Well-known Metro Detroit veterinarian killed in vehicle crash in Van Buren Township

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say one person was killed and another injured in a vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Van Buren Township.

Police identified the man killed as well-known Metro Detroit veterinarian Dr. John Hermann, of Inkster.

Hermann's office posted on Facebook, asking the public to "give us time to figure everything out."

"We are also trying to process this ourselves so please have patience with us during this difficult time," read the post.

The township's police and fire departments were called at about 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 4 to the area of Rawsonville Road, south of Huron River Drive where three vehicles were involved in a crash.

One driver, a 35-year-old man from Sumpter Township, suffered minor injuries. A second driver, a 47-year-old from Ypsilanti were not hurt. The third driver, identified as Hermann, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a vehicle traveling south on Rawsonville Road crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle head-on.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Jeff Stanton at 734-699-8930.