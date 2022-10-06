Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Armada Township

ARMADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are investigating after a two-vehicle crash left one person dead Wednesday night in Armada Township.

At about 10:35 p.m. on Oct. 5, deputies responded to the intersection of Romeo Plank and 33 Mile Road and located a Lincoln MKZ split in half. The first half of the vehicle was within the intersection and the other half was in a nearby wooded area.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, was pronounced dead. His name will be released once he is positively identified.

Police say the 21-year-old driver of the other vehicle, a Chevy pick-up, exited the truck and walked around the scene. The truck was found in a ditch and had major damage.

"At this time, it is believed that the Chevrolet pick-up was traveling southbound on Romeo Plank, north of 33 Mile Rd and the Lincoln was traveling westbound on 33 Mile Rd. There is a stop sign for both east and west 33 Mile Rd," read a press release from the sheriff's office.

Investigators say drugs and speed may be factors.