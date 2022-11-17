Icy roads factor in Pontiac motorcycle crash that killed 30-year-old man, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a 30-year-old man died early Thursday morning after losing control of his motorcycle and striking a curb in Pontiac.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the happened at about 2:24 a.m. on Montcalm Street near Glenwood Avenue.

Authorities say Nicholas Miner was riding a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle when he lost control, struck a curb and was ejected off the motorcycle.

Miner was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries. Police say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Investigators determined that the icy pavement was a factor. They also believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.