Watch CBS News
Local News

Icy roads factor in Pontiac motorcycle crash that killed 30-year-old man, police say

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a 30-year-old man died early Thursday morning after losing control of his motorcycle and striking a curb in Pontiac.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the happened at about 2:24 a.m. on Montcalm Street near Glenwood Avenue. 

Authorities say Nicholas Miner was riding a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle when he lost control, struck a curb and was ejected off the motorcycle.

Miner was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries. Police say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Investigators determined that the icy pavement was a factor. They also believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 3:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.