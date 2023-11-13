Man killed after crashing vehicle into Detroit building
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating an incident involving a man who was killed after crashing into a building early Monday morning.
The crash happened at about 3 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, near 7 Mile Road and Terrell Avenue.
Police say a man driving a black 2013 GMC Terrain crashed into a building. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man's identity has not been released.
In addition, police have not released any other details about the crash.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.