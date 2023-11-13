Watch CBS News
Man killed after crashing vehicle into Detroit building

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating an incident involving a man who was killed after crashing into a building early Monday morning. 

The crash happened at about 3 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, near 7 Mile Road and Terrell Avenue. 

Police say a man driving a black 2013 GMC Terrain crashed into a building. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man's identity has not been released.

In addition, police have not released any other details about the crash.

