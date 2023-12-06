Man & juveniles charged after armed robbery, shooting in Canton

CANTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One man and two juveniles are facing charges after an armed robbery and shooting near Michigan Avenue, according to the Canton Public Safety Department.

The incident happened on Dec. 1 around 1 p.m. when the suspects met with a victim in a credit union parking lot near Michigan Avenue for a personal sale transaction.

The victim was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint, police said.

The suspects drove off on Michigan Avenue, and the victim followed behind in his vehicle, investigators said.

The suspects fired shots as both vehicles were driving along Michigan Avenue, according to police.

The suspect vehicle went into a ditch and the suspects tried to run away.

A Canton patrol vehicle was close by and officers apprehended the suspects.

Jason Marqavis Smith, 18, was arraigned on the following:

• 1 count of armed robbery (felony)

• 1 count of assault with intent to murder (felony)

• 1 count of discharging firearms from a vehicle (felony)

• 1 count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felony)

• 4 counts of felony firearm

His bond was set at $500,000 cash and is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 15.

Two juveniles are also being charged with armed robbery and felonious assault, police said. They are being held at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility and will be processed through the juvenile court system.