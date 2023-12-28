Man injured in shooting on Plainview Avenue in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - A man was hurt after he was shot Wednesday evening in Detroit, according to police.
Police say the shooting happened at about 8:13 p.m., Dec. 27, in the 6000 block of Plainview Avenue.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640.
