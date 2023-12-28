Watch CBS News
Local News

Man injured in shooting on Plainview Avenue in Detroit

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 27, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 27, 2023 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - A man was hurt after he was shot Wednesday evening in Detroit, according to police.

Police say the shooting happened at about 8:13 p.m., Dec. 27, in the 6000 block of Plainview Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640.

First published on December 28, 2023 / 12:14 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.