Man injured in shooting on Plainview Avenue in Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 27, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 27, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 27, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - A man was hurt after he was shot Wednesday evening in Detroit, according to police.

Police say the shooting happened at about 8:13 p.m., Dec. 27, in the 6000 block of Plainview Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640.