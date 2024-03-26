Man indicted for $700K theft at Southwest Michigan casino

Supreme Court to hear abortion pill case, FEMA relief deadline and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A man was charged Tuesday in connection with a $700,000 heist at the Hartford Four Winds Casino last year, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.

Jesus Gaytan-Garcia was indicted on one count of interstate transportation of stolen money and one count of theft.

The casino is owned by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians.

Federal prosecutors say on July 20, 2023, a casino employee received a call from someone claiming to be the tribal chairperson and needed the money for urgent matters.

Prosecutors say the employee was directed by the caller to take the money to a gas station in Gary, Indiana, and deliver the money. An investigation by the FBI and Pokagon police revealed that Gaytan-Garcia was allegedly one of the individuals who met with the employee.

A search of his home uncovered cash that was wrapped in paper bands with the word "Hartford" stamped on it.

"This case demonstrates the need for all businesses, organizations, and citizens in the Western District and beyond to be diligent and cautious about phone and internet scams," Attorney Mark Totten said in a statement. "Thanks to the persistent and dedicated investigators at the Pokagon Tribal Police Department and FBI, we were able to identify Mr. Gaytan-Garcia as one of the perpetrators of this theft scam and he will be held to account for this brazen crime."