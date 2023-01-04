Watch CBS News
Man found shot to death near 8 Mile & Schoenherr

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death near 8 Mile and Schoenherr Wednesday morning. 

At about 7:45 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Joann and Fairmount, near 8 Mile and Schoenherr, after gunshots were detected through the ShotSpotter technology. 

Detroit Police Commander Ryan Connor said that officers discovered the body when they arrived at the scene. He said several rounds were fired.

This area, like other areas in the 9th precinct, we have detected gunshots in the past in this area and we have current investigations in this area," said Connor. 

Police are investigating the incident and say they have a few leads.

No other information has been released at this time. 

