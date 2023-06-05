Man found in garbage truck at Van Buren Township landfill

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man was found in a garbage truck at a Van Buren Township landfill Monday morning, city officials said.

The incident happened at the Woodland Meadows Landfill at 5900 Hannan Road in Wayne.

Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara says that he believes no one has died, but there was a man who walked out of a garbage truck after it opened to unload.

No other information has been given at this time. According to McNamara, the landfill will be releasing a statement with additional details on the incident.