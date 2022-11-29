Man found dead, tree uprooted after crash in Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) - A Caro man was found dead after driving off the road, crashing into a tree, and uprooting another in Groveland Township, according to Michigan State Police.

The incident happened at 200 Grange Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 29, with police receiving a report about the incident at 8:35 a.m.

A motorist saw a car in the ditch along Grange Hall Road and stopped to check on it, and found the driver in the vehicle. The person called 911 to report the crash.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation revealed that the 33-year-old man was driving eastbound on Grange Hall Road when he came up to a sharp curve in the road and veered left in a straight line, running off the roadway.

The car hit a tree and uprooted another before stopping in a ditch several feet lower than the roadway.

Police say alcohol bottles were found in the vehicle.

The family is being notified.

The investigation is ongoing, pending the medical examiner's results.