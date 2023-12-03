Man found dead as police investigate Detroit church bomb threat

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man was found dead as police were investigating a bomb threat at Hartford Memorial Baptist in Detroit, according to the Detroit Police Department Public Information Officer Dan Donakowski.

At 8:40 a.m., police received a call regarding a bomb threat at the church located at 18700 James Couzens Fwy in Detroit.

The church was evacuated and the threat was unfounded, authorities said.

It was the first Sunday service after the death of Rev. Charles G. Adams.

During the ongoing investigation, a man was found dead at the 20400 block of Tireman, Donakowski said.

The man was found outside of a vehicle. The circumstances of the death are unknown, but police said he was possibly assaulted.

There is no further information and both incidents remain under investigation.