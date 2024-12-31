Watch CBS News
Man found dead on Detroit's west side, police say

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are investigating after a man's body was found Monday morning on Detroit's west side.

At about 8:30 a.m., police with DPD's second precinct were called to the 8900 block of Ward Street where they found the victim in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man, who has not yet been identified, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Information on a suspect is unknown at this time.

Police did not release any additional information.

The incident is being investigated by homicide detectives.

