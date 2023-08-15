Man fleeing from police struck by vehicle on I-94 in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man who authorities say was fleeing from police was struck by a vehicle Monday on Interstate 94 in Roseville.

According to the Roseville Police Department, the incident happened at about 2 p.m., Aug. 14, on the westbound freeway, south of Gratiot.

Police say the 25-year-old man was a suspect in the larceny of an area 7-Eleven store, where he allegedly stole several items, including a large amount of scratch-off lottery tickets. The man resisted the officer and ran after a physical confrontation.

The man then hopped a fence and ran onto I-94 when he was struck, according to police.

"The crash was witnessed by a Roseville officer, who was approximately 20 yards behind the fleeing suspect and advised that the driver did not have any chance to avoid the suspect, who ran directly into their path on the roadway," police said.

The man was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle was not injured but was emotional and was assisted by family to cope with the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.