Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fatally struck by vehicle driven by Oakland County Sheriff's Office detective

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 5, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 5, 2023 04:15

(CBS DETROIT) - A 58-year-old Pontiac man died after being struck by a vehicle driven by an Oakland County Sheriff's Office detective.

The incident happened at about 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, in the area of Walton Boulevard near Circle Drive.

The sheriff's office says Dwayne McFarland was crossing Walton Boulevard in a non-crosswalk area when he was struck by a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado. 

McFarland was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

Authorities say the deputy was on his way home from work and was driving a county vehicle at the time of the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

First published on October 5, 2023 / 8:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.