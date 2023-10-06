Man fatally struck by vehicle driven by Oakland County Sheriff's Office detective

(CBS DETROIT) - A 58-year-old Pontiac man died after being struck by a vehicle driven by an Oakland County Sheriff's Office detective.

The incident happened at about 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, in the area of Walton Boulevard near Circle Drive.

The sheriff's office says Dwayne McFarland was crossing Walton Boulevard in a non-crosswalk area when he was struck by a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado.

McFarland was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

Authorities say the deputy was on his way home from work and was driving a county vehicle at the time of the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.