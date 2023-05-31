Woodhaven man fatally struck by car after running out of gas on I-96

(CBS DETROIT) - A man was fatally struck by a vehicle on I-96 near I-75 after running out of gas and tripping in the road, state police said.

According to MSP, at about 10:05 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, troopers were dispatched to the area of eastbound I-96 near I-75 in Detroit after receiving reports of a blocking crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a motorist ran out of gas and left his vehicle to get gas. Witnesses told state police that when the man returned to his vehicle, he tried to run across the freeway, tripped in the road and was struck by a car.

The victim, a 40-year-old man from Woodhaven, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

MSP says the driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

"It is important to remember that if you are involved in a crash or break down on the freeway to stay in your car with your seatbelt fastened," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "Call 911 and help will be sent to you. It is very dangerous to walk on the freeway, especially at night."