Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police seek information after man was found fatally shot inside Jeep

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 18, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 18, 2024 04:01

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in a fatal Jan. 7 shooting. 

The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. in the area of Coyle Street and Puritan Avenue. 

A 26-year-old man was found shot inside a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said. 

Fatal Detroit shooting on Jan. 7
Detectives said they want to speak to the occupants in what appears to be a silver and gray Mercedes Benz with a sunroof.    Detroit Police Department

Officers took the victim to a hospital where he died. 

Detectives said they want to speak to the occupants in what appears to be a silver and gray Mercedes Benz with a sunroof. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.tv

First published on January 18, 2024 / 7:25 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.