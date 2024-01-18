Detroit police seek information after man was found fatally shot inside Jeep

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in a fatal Jan. 7 shooting.

The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. in the area of Coyle Street and Puritan Avenue.

A 26-year-old man was found shot inside a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said.

Detectives said they want to speak to the occupants in what appears to be a silver and gray Mercedes Benz with a sunroof. Detroit Police Department

Officers took the victim to a hospital where he died.

Detectives said they want to speak to the occupants in what appears to be a silver and gray Mercedes Benz with a sunroof.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.tv