Man fatally shot at Detroit gas station Tuesday

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a gas station early Tuesday.

Police say the shooting happened at about 3:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at a gas station in the 17700 block of W. Warren Ave.

A group of individuals were involved in a verbal argument outside the gas station when someone fired a gun, striking an unidentified man and killing him.

Detroit police confirmed they are searching for a Jeep in connection to the shooting but did not release any additional information.

The investigation is ongoing.