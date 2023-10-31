Man fatally shot at Detroit gas station Tuesday
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a gas station early Tuesday.
Police say the shooting happened at about 3:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at a gas station in the 17700 block of W. Warren Ave.
A group of individuals were involved in a verbal argument outside the gas station when someone fired a gun, striking an unidentified man and killing him.
Detroit police confirmed they are searching for a Jeep in connection to the shooting but did not release any additional information.
The investigation is ongoing.
