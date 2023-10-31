Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fatally shot at Detroit gas station Tuesday

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 31, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 31, 2023 03:21

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a gas station early Tuesday. 

Police say the shooting happened at about 3:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at a gas station in the 17700 block of W. Warren Ave. 

A group of individuals were involved in a verbal argument outside the gas station when someone fired a gun, striking an unidentified man and killing him. 

Detroit police confirmed they are searching for a Jeep in connection to the shooting but did not release any additional information. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

First published on October 31, 2023 / 4:04 PM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.