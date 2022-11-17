Man fatally shot, another stabbed in separate incidents in Eastpointe

(CBS DETROIT) - The Eastpointe Police Department is investigating two separate incidents that happened on Wednesday night.

One incident happened at about 7:03 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the 24000 block of Kelly Road.

When police arrived at the scene they discovered a 35-year-old man holding his side and bleeding profusely.

He was transported to a local hospital and has been listed in critical condition.

Police say that after investigating, they found out that the victim and his 68-year-old father had an argument, which resulted in his father stabbing him.

The victim's father was taken into custody.

The case remains under investigation.

Another incident, unrelated to the first, happened at about 9:49 p.m. in the 18000 block of Holland Street.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a 34-year-old male face down in the grass, deceased.

Police say investigation revealed that the victim, his girlfriend, who was the homeowner, and her 15-year-old son got into an altercation.

Two people are in custody, and police collected evidence at the scene.

No other information has been given at this time. The incident is still under investigation.