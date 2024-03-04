Man facing over a dozen felonies in Warren fatal drunk driving crash

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Warren man is facing 15 felonies in connection to a drunk driving crash that killed a 48-year-old Detroit man over the weekend.

Xavier Fuggerson, 33, is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, operating with a suspended license causing death, four counts of reckless driving causing serious injury, and four counts of operating with a suspended license causing serious injury.

He was arraigned at 37th District Court and received a $1 million cash/surety bond. He is ordered to wear an alcohol and GPS tether if released. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 21.

The crash happened at about 1:45 a.m. on March 2 on Groesbeck Highway near Stephens Road.

Warren police say Fuggerson was driving south on Groesbeck in a silver Chevy Impala beside a silver Chevy Tahoe. Police say the people in both vehicles interacted at a bar prior. Fuggerson, who was driving at high speed, was also racing the driver in the Tahoe.

Police say Fuggerson's car eventually collided with the Tahoe, causing the SUV to overturn and eject the occupants.

An investigation also revealed that his blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit.

Police arrested Fuggerson at the scene.

"We have one person deceased, 4 others seriously injured, and one person facing 15 very serious felony charges all for an incident which was completely preventable. Any time alcohol plus excessive speeds and racing are mixed together, the outcome is never positive," Warren Commissioner William Dwyer said in a statement. "Our investigators are examining the events that led up to this unfortunate incident to see if there was any negligence or criminal activity on the establishment this group was socializing at just prior to this crash occurring. The fatality, serious injuries, and the serious yet appropriate charges issued in this case should serve as a reminder to all drivers to obey the speed limit and, most importantly, drive sober.