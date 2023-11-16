Man extradited from Spain to Michigan to face child sex abuse charges

(CBS DETROIT) - A 24-year-old man has been extradited from Spain to Michigan to face charges in connection to sexually exploiting a minor in January, officials said.

Kristian Ignacio Feliz of Danbury, Connecticut, will face prosecution after being indicted in March and charged with three counts of sexually exploiting a minor in Kalamazoo County in January and with one count of coercing and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Feliz was arrested in Spain in June and is expected to appear in court in Grand Rapids on Thursday, Nov. 16.

"The FBI prioritizes the protection of children from dangerous predators and is fully committed to investigating criminals, regardless of their location in the world," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. "Those who make the unconscionable decision to victimize innocent children will be brought to justice. The FBI works with our domestic and international law enforcement partners to hold those criminals accountable, and I would like to extend my appreciation to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety for initiating this case and the Spanish National Police for their support in extraditing the defendant to the United States. We continue to urge the public to report alleged crimes of child sexual and physical abuse by calling 1-800-CALLFBI (1-800-225-5324), contacting your Legal Attaché Office, or submitting tips online to http://tips.fbi.gov."

This is part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative to protect children throughout the country from exploitation and abuse online.

