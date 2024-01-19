Watch CBS News
Man dies after Southfield house fire

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man died from the injuries he sustained in a Southfield house fire Thursday afternoon. 

Just before 3 p.m. on Jan. 18, firefighters responded to the 24000 block of Phillips after a neighbor reported seeing black smoke coming from the rear of the home, Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said. 

When they arrived, they found a man inside and administered aid. 

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. 

Menifee says his identity will be released once family members are notified. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

First published on January 19, 2024 / 10:58 AM EST

