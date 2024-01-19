Man dies after Southfield house fire

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man died from the injuries he sustained in a Southfield house fire Thursday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m. on Jan. 18, firefighters responded to the 24000 block of Phillips after a neighbor reported seeing black smoke coming from the rear of the home, Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said.

When they arrived, they found a man inside and administered aid.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Menifee says his identity will be released once family members are notified.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.