Man dies after Southfield house fire
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man died from the injuries he sustained in a Southfield house fire Thursday afternoon.
Just before 3 p.m. on Jan. 18, firefighters responded to the 24000 block of Phillips after a neighbor reported seeing black smoke coming from the rear of the home, Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said.
When they arrived, they found a man inside and administered aid.
The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Menifee says his identity will be released once family members are notified.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
