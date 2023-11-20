Watch CBS News
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Redford Township

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times on Nov. 18 close to 3 p.m. near Garfield Street and Clarita Street in Redford Township

He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, according to the Redford Township Police Department. 

There are no suspects in custody as of Nov. 20. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Edward French at 313-387-2579. The investigation is ongoing, and details are limited at this time. 

