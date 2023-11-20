Man dies after being shot multiple times in Redford Township

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 20, 2023

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times on Nov. 18 close to 3 p.m. near Garfield Street and Clarita Street in Redford Township.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, according to the Redford Township Police Department.

There are no suspects in custody as of Nov. 20.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Edward French at 313-387-2579. The investigation is ongoing, and details are limited at this time.