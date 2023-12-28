Watch CBS News
Man dies in Redford Township rollover crash on Christmas Day

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One person is dead after a Dec. 25 rollover crash, the Redford Township Police Department said. 

A 66-year-old man from Redford was driving an ORV eastbound on Pickford east of Garfield, when he hit a curb, causing the ORV to rollover, police said. 

He was wearing a seatbelt but not a helmet, the investigation shows. 

The man was taken to the hospital with a severe head injury where he later died, according to the department. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

